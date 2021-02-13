BlackCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $329,046.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $329,046.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,483,317 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.