BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Alley Co LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 3.7% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alley Co LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.98. 862,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,929. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

