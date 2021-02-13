BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.98. 862,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,929. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

