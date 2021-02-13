BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 92.7% in January

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 122,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
