BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 92.7% in January

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 122,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.