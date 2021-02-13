BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. 48,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,334. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

