BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 48,984 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

