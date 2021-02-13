BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 48,984 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.