BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.34

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10,958 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

