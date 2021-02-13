BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.34

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10,958 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.