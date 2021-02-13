Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 49.3% in January

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MYC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. 19,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,450. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

