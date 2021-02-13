BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MCA remained flat at $$15.17 on Friday. 86,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,462. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

