BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSE:BNY opened at $15.32 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
