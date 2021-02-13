BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.32 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.