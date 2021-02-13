BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 122.2% in January

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

