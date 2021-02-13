BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 122.2% in January

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
