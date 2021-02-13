BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $44,692.34 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007463 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,572,841 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

