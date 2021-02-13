Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Reaches $904,870.70

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $904,870.70 and approximately $733.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.