Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $36,936.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

BCDT is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

