Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Down 91.3% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $224,419.62 and $14,835.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 91.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

