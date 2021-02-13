Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $2.21 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $16.56 million and $77,488.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,503,071 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

