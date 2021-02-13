Blockpass Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $8,398.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 366.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.01058103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00055745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.45 or 0.05551342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

