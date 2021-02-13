Blockport (BPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.