BLOCKv Hits Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 56% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $204,941.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.