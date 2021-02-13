Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $10,466,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,122,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 446,052 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.