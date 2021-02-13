Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits Market Cap of $112.18 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00006317 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.18 million and $160,889.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

