Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.12

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and traded as high as $134.75. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) shares last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 386,519 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £498.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L)’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

