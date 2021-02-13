BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up approximately 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.06% of BlueLinx worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

BXC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

