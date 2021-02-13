Blur Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Blur has a market cap of $106,019.84 and approximately $49,288.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,823,310 coins and its circulating supply is 6,463,310 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

