BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.65. Approximately 29,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 6,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.44% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.