Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Friday. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 911 ($11.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 670.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

