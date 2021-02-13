BOLT (BOLT) Price Up 56.8% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $573,338.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

