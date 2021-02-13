BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189,262.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $489,693.51 and $189,262.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.34 or 1.00086096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080708 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016241 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.