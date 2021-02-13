Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 69.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

