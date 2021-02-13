Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

