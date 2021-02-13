Bonded Finance Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.14 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

