Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.64 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bondly token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $62.82 million and $13.64 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00090343 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065747 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.51 or 0.98485727 BTC.

Bondly Token Profile

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bondly

Bondly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

