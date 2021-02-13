Bonfida Market Cap Hits $26.36 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $26.36 million and $822,943.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

Bonfida can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

