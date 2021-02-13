Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BONXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.