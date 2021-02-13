Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 14th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BONXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.37.
About Bonterra Resources
