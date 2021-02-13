BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,746.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $6,746.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,371 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,639 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

