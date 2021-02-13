Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $171,558.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $28.87 or 0.00061681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.