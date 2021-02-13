Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.91

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.91 and traded as high as $49.00. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) shares last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 665,507 shares traded.

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.69.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.91.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.