BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $629.49 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $629.49 or 0.01344204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.33 or 0.96560233 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,591 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

