BoringDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $36.02 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for about $625.27 or 0.01315452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00089249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064470 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.87 or 0.98117045 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

