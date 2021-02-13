BOScoin (BOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $783,230.85

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $783,230.85 and $3,433.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

