Boston Partners Acquires 1,833 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,888 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $103,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 94,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,440 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

