Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.01% of Lamar Advertising worth $84,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

