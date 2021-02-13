Boston Partners Buys 62,628 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.32% of Xerox worth $106,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

