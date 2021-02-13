Boston Partners Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Loews worth $84,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Loews by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Loews by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

