Boston Partners Has $62.16 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $62,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.