Boston Partners Has $63.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,879 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $63,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 64,294 shares during the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,418 shares of company stock worth $6,788,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

