Boston Partners Has $67.16 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.51% of Insight Enterprises worth $67,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 297.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

