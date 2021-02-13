Boston Partners Has $83.66 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361,205 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of State Street worth $83,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

NYSE STT opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.