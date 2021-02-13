Boston Partners Has $83.66 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361,205 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.33% of State Street worth $83,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
