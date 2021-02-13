Boston Partners Has $93.94 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.75% of World Fuel Services worth $93,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INT opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,001 shares of company stock valued at $712,141. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

