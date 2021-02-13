Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $65,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

